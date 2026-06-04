LIVE SHOW: Julie Odell + Joshua Carpenter - 6/14

Join us on Sunday, June 14th at 7pm for a LIVE show with Julie Odell + Joshua Carpenter!

*$10 suggested donation

About the Artists:

Julie Odell is a New Orleans based singer-songwriter. Her music is folky, dreamy, and soulful, marked by her powerful, peculiar vocals, detailed textures, and an instinct for immediate songcraft.

Over the past 25 years, Joshua Carpenter has accumulated a broad range and scope of indie rock experience within both the non-profit and for-profit arenas. His accomplishments include considerable development and operating experience in guitar, bass, drums, and electric guitar.