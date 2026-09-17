Live Podcast and Book Signing with Cissie Graham Lynch

You’re invited to a live Fearless podcast recording and book signing for Cissie Graham Lynch’s new book, Stand Steady. Learn what it means to reject today’s watered-down version of womanhood and live faithfully for God’s Word in a compromising culture.

Cissie Graham Lynch is the granddaughter of Billy Graham and daughter of Franklin Graham. Since 2019, she has hosted the Fearless podcast which is streamed on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other podcast platforms.

11 a.m.-12 p.m. | Live Fearless Podcast with Cissie Graham Lynch

Join a live episode of Cissie’s Fearless podcast and a discussion about her new book. Tickets are $20 per person and include a signed copy of Stand Steady and refreshments.

12:30 p.m. | Free Book Signing

You can purchase a pre-release copy of Stand Steady at Ruth’s Attic bookstore.