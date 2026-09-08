Live Music w/ Frances Eliza - 9/24

Frances Eliza is an Asheville-based singer-songwriter and guitarist whose music seamlessly weaves the emotive storytelling of folk with distinctive, unforgettable melodies. Frances has captured the hearts of audiences across the Southern East Coast over the past decade. With a voice that radiates warmth, some of Frances’ draws inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell, The Cranberries and Taylor Swift. Frances has released two EPs over the past five years, and her most recent single, 'Nowhere' has only continued to evolve her sound.