Live Music w/ Frances Eliza - 9/24
Live Music w/ Frances Eliza - 9/24
Frances Eliza is an Asheville-based singer-songwriter and guitarist whose music seamlessly weaves the emotive storytelling of folk with distinctive, unforgettable melodies. Frances has captured the hearts of audiences across the Southern East Coast over the past decade. With a voice that radiates warmth, some of Frances’ draws inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell, The Cranberries and Taylor Swift. Frances has released two EPs over the past five years, and her most recent single, 'Nowhere' has only continued to evolve her sound.
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
2350 Hendersonville RoadArden, North Carolina 28704
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com