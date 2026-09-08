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Live Music w/ Andy Ferrell - 9/10

Live Music w/ Andy Ferrell - 9/10

Andy Ferrell plays music local to the southern Appalachians he calls home. Folk, blues and old time all collide to make up a body of true Americana music that he loves to share with listeners of all ages across the region.

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
2350 Hendersonville Road
Arden, North Carolina 28704
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/