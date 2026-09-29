Little River Roasting 25th Anniversary - 10/17
Little River Roasting 25th Anniversary - 10/17
Little River Roasting in Spartanburg is celebrating 25 years of roasting coffee with a full day of family-friendly fun, music, and community. Join us on October 17 from Noon to 9 PM at Fretwell Spartanburg for kids’ activities, great food, and musical performances by Abbey Elmore, Lowdhaven, and The Smokey Beans with special guests. Come celebrate 25 years of great coffee and good times! For more information, visit fretwellspartanburg.com
Kelley Hollowell
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Little River Roasting Company
864-582-7900
info@littleriverroasting
Artist Group Info
The Smokey Beans
Kelley Hollowell
301 Morrison St.Mt Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
8438146187
kelleyh@tlco.com