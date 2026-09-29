Little River Roasting 25th Anniversary - 10/17

Little River Roasting in Spartanburg is celebrating 25 years of roasting coffee with a full day of family-friendly fun, music, and community. Join us on October 17 from Noon to 9 PM at Fretwell Spartanburg for kids’ activities, great food, and musical performances by Abbey Elmore, Lowdhaven, and The Smokey Beans with special guests. Come celebrate 25 years of great coffee and good times! For more information, visit fretwellspartanburg.com