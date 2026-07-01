Listen, Lunch, and Learn: Cherokees in the American Revolution - 7/07

Join host Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation) and leading Native scholars for a panel discussion on Episode 3 of the podcast First America, moderated by Brandon Dillard (Cherokee Nation) of Monticello. This event is free and open to all via Zoom.

This summer, as our country celebrates the 250-year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, First America tells the true story of our country’s founding and how our current political moment is 250 years in the making.

Written and reported by award-winning journalist Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation), First America brings together Indigenous experts and historians to unveil how the founders' treatment of Indigenous nations is the root of authoritarianism in the United States.

Attendees are encouraged to listen to First America’s third episode, “It Happened Here,” dropping Monday, July 6, before the virtual panel discussion.

For our western North Carolina community and neighbors, MotCP encourages listening while enjoying a self-guided tour of the exhibition ᏧᏂᏲᏍᎩᏂᎨᏒᎾ: ᏣᎳᎩᎠᏂᏴᏫᏯᎯᏃᎴᎠᏂᏴᏫᏁᎦᏓᏂᎦᏘᎴᎬᎠᏰᎵᎤᏙᏒᎲᎢUnrelenting: Cherokee People and the American Revolution. Featuring historic objects in conversation with works by contemporary Cherokee artists, Unrelenting delves into 250 years of Aniyvwiya innovation, adaptability, and resistance, centering Native voices, perspectives, and creativity in response to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Produced by Critical Frequency and distributed by Pushkin Industries, First America premieres Monday, June 22. Learn more at firstamerica.info.