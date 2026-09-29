Life Like Water at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/09
Life Like Water at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/09
Life Like Water is “global folk” band based out of Asheville, NC. Their musical style is like a multi-colored tapestry of sounds and influences. With a focus on hypnotic rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and melodies that contain flavors of Appalachia, Africa and the Middle East, the music of this eclectic ensemble is sure to uplift and inspire.
Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739