Let Love Rule - A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz w/ EvenFlow - The Ultimate 90s Rock Tribute

Let Love Rule is the southeast's only tribute to the music and legacy of the one and only Lenny Kravitz. Formed in 2024 from their hometown of Charlotte, NC Let Love Rule puts on an energetic and interactive performance that sounds as close to the real Mr. Kravitz as it gets. Spreading vibes of love, peace, great harmony and unity, Let Love Rule is an experience you don't wanna miss and will more than likely want to see again.