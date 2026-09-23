Let Love Rule - A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz w/ EvenFlow - The Ultimate 90s Rock Tribute
Let Love Rule - A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz w/ EvenFlow - The Ultimate 90s Rock Tribute
Let Love Rule is the southeast's only tribute to the music and legacy of the one and only Lenny Kravitz. Formed in 2024 from their hometown of Charlotte, NC Let Love Rule puts on an energetic and interactive performance that sounds as close to the real Mr. Kravitz as it gets. Spreading vibes of love, peace, great harmony and unity, Let Love Rule is an experience you don't wanna miss and will more than likely want to see again.
Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Let Love Rule
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com