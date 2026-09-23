© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble submitting an event to our calendar? Click here.

Let Love Rule - A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz w/ EvenFlow - The Ultimate 90s Rock Tribute

Let Love Rule - A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz w/ EvenFlow - The Ultimate 90s Rock Tribute

Let Love Rule is the southeast's only tribute to the music and legacy of the one and only Lenny Kravitz. Formed in 2024 from their hometown of Charlotte, NC Let Love Rule puts on an energetic and interactive performance that sounds as close to the real Mr. Kravitz as it gets. Spreading vibes of love, peace, great harmony and unity, Let Love Rule is an experience you don't wanna miss and will more than likely want to see again.

Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Let Love Rule
facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560423761541
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com