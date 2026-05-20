Learn about the Blue Ghost Firefly with MountainTrue in Asheville, NC - 6/07

Join us for a celebration of our region’s elusive Blue Ghost Firefly and the unique ecology of Western North Carolina. The southern Appalachian mountains are home to a number of unique species, but the fireflies are truly a magical spring and summertime treat. Blue Ghosts really do glow blue, and hover dimly in forested areas. These creatures are extremely sensitive, and are only visible for about 6 weeks of the year in late spring or early summer.

Enjoy a FREE family-friendly afternoon with a presentation from Josh Kelly, Resilient Forests Program Director at MountainTrue, who will share his knowledge of our region’s ecological treasures, and how to tread lightly when heading out to view the Blue Ghosts.

Activities for kids will be provided during the presentation. This event celebrates the RAD Brewing Co’s May round-up contributions to MountainTrue and Blue Ghost Strength + Yoga’s Community Spotlight, which will donate $1 for every student in a class to MountainTrue for the month of June.

Blue Ghost Strength + Yoga is a new fitness studio in the bottom floor of The Wyre apartments in the RAD, offering heated and non-heated classes that blend kettlebell-based strength training, vinyasa flow, mobility, and breathwork for all levels.

Schedule:

4 to 5:30 Kid activities outside (bubbles, chalk, etc.) hosted by Blue Ghost staff

4:30 20 min presentation from Josh Kelly of MountainTrue