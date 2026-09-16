Leadership Luncheon with Frank Harrison & Mark Whitacre

Come and enjoy a delicious lunch and hear from Frank Harrison and Mark Whitacre as they share about faith, transformational leadership, and how to glorify God in the workplace.

Frank Harrison is the chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, while Mark Whitacre serves as vice president of culture care and executive director of the t-factor initiative.

Tickets are $15 per person and include lunch. Space is limited.