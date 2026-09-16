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Leadership Luncheon with Frank Harrison & Mark Whitacre

Leadership Luncheon with Frank Harrison & Mark Whitacre

Come and enjoy a delicious lunch and hear from Frank Harrison and Mark Whitacre as they share about faith, transformational leadership, and how to glorify God in the workplace.

Frank Harrison is the chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, while Mark Whitacre serves as vice president of culture care and executive director of the t-factor initiative.

Tickets are $15 per person and include lunch. Space is limited.

Billy Graham Library
$15
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Billy Graham Library
704-401-3200
librarycommunications@bgea.org
https://billygrahamlibrary.org/
Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Dr
Charlotte, North Carolina 28217
704-401-3200
librarycommunications@bgea.org
http://www.billygrahamlibrary.org/