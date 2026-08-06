Lavender Presents: A Night of Dub Techno - 8/21

Lavender (Lavender Rave, Dream Logic) invites you to SUBMERGE into a curated experience of hypnotic sound and visual art within a dimly lit deep listening lounge and dance space.

An all-local lineup will feature a live set from Ross Gentry’s (Villages) newest project Observance, a dj set from Baby Cousin Tay Tay (DRIP SWEAT), and a vinyl dj set from DaveyBake (iykyk) to open the night. Expect a spectrum of sounds from the world of dub techno in high fidelity from Black Cat Soundsystem. Take in the incredible new works by painter and multi-disciplinary artist Julianna Chioma in this one-night-only collaboration of sight & sound.

Dub techno is a minimalist subgenre of electronic music that blends the repetitive, hypnotic rhythms of Detroit and Berlin techno with the echo-laden, spacey production of Jamaican dub music. Think deep, atmospheric, and textural soundscapes with a heartbeat.

