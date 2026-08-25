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Lansing Day 2026

Lansing Day 2026

Celebrate community tradition at Lansing Day 2026. Returning for its second annual celebration. A free family friendly town wide festival has something fun for everyone. Come enjoy live music, square dancing, craft demos, local artisans and kids activities. Free parking and shuttle service. Join us as our community comes together to celebrate its mountain heritage.

The Town of Lansing
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lansing Y'all
https://www.lansingyall.com/
The Town of Lansing
114 s big horse creek road
lansing, North Carolina 28643
(336)384-3938
https://www.lansingyall.com/