Lansing Day 2026
Lansing Day 2026
Celebrate community tradition at Lansing Day 2026. Returning for its second annual celebration. A free family friendly town wide festival has something fun for everyone. Come enjoy live music, square dancing, craft demos, local artisans and kids activities. Free parking and shuttle service. Join us as our community comes together to celebrate its mountain heritage.
The Town of Lansing
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lansing Y'all
The Town of Lansing
114 s big horse creek roadlansing, North Carolina 28643
(336)384-3938