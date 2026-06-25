Land of the Sky Symphonic Band - 7/04

Come and join the Land of the Sky Symphonic Band for their annual Independence Day concert. Under the direction of Dr. David Wilken, the band will play an evening of music by American composers.

The Land O’ the Sky Symphonic Band was founded in 1990 by Enka High School alumni Bob Lee and Rene Simson, along with their high school director, John Lackey. Initially intended to include as many Enka alumni as possible, interest quickly grew through outreach to former students and advertisements in local newspapers, leading the ensemble to evolve into a community band. For several years, the band thrived in this community format until John retired and relocated from the Asheville area, resulting in significant member loss. However, the remaining core group, committed to the band’s success, continued to meet weekly, adapting by seeking various directors for rehearsals and performances. With each new director, the band not only improved its musical abilities but also embraced a philosophy of maintaining a smaller group, selecting members through invitations or auditions. With the establishment of an elected board of directors, the band achieved nonprofit status, a challenging endeavor that included the development of a constitution and bylaws over a two-year period. In 2010, during the celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Land O’ the Sky Symphonic Band became a member of the Association of Concert Bands. Today, the ensemble consists of 43 skilled amateur and professional musicians, all dedicated to fostering a high standard of musical excellence within the community.