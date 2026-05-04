Land Of The Sky Burlesque Festival: “Geektastic Revue” 7/10
Land Of The Sky Burlesque Festival: “Geektastic Revue” 7/10
-AGES 18+
-SEATED SHOW
“Geektastic” is a burlesque show for NERDS! Performers pay homage to fandoms from comics, TV, film, books and more!!! The opening night of the Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival!
*Weekend passes and VIP available here >>> landoftheskyburlesque.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$32.37
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801