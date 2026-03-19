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Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival: “Burlesque Brunch” 7/12

Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival: “Burlesque Brunch” 7/12

-AGES 18+
-SEATED SHOW

Welcome to the most dazzling brunch experience in Asheville! Closing out the Land of the Sky Festival weekend with tantalizing tastes and titillating performances. A feast for the senses, where laughter, glamour and allure collide. Join us afternoon of tacos and tassels!
*Weekend passes and VIP available here >>> landoftheskyburlesque.com

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801