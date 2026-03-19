Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival: “Burlesque Brunch” 7/12
Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival: “Burlesque Brunch” 7/12
-AGES 18+
-SEATED SHOW
Welcome to the most dazzling brunch experience in Asheville! Closing out the Land of the Sky Festival weekend with tantalizing tastes and titillating performances. A feast for the senses, where laughter, glamour and allure collide. Join us afternoon of tacos and tassels!
*Weekend passes and VIP available here >>> landoftheskyburlesque.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801