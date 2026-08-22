Lake Hickory Haunts 2026 - Celebrating 15 Years of Fear

Lake Hickory Haunts, Known as the Premier Haunt of the Carolina’s, is going All Out for its 15th Year of Fear!

Lake Hickory Haunts is a one of a kind haunted theme park; Featuring a large body of water, surrounded by 13 unique Full-Scale haunted attractions and over 100 live characters, Plus: Live Concerts, Special Guests, Movie Cars, and so much more!

Within these attractions, you will journey through Original and awe-inspiring immersive environments, multi-dimensional special FX, and breathtaking scares, unlike anything else in the Carolina's!

Visit Lake Hickory Haunts 2026 and prepare to Experience the Fastest Growing, most Unique, most Immersive Attraction in the Carolina's!

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 12, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Sep 18, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Sep 19, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Sep 25, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Sep 26, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 2, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 3, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 9, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 10, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 11, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 16, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 17, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 18, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 23, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 24, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 25, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 29, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 30, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 31, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 1, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 6, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 7, 2026, 7:00pm to 11:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)