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Lake Eden Reunion - 10/16

Lake Eden Reunion - 10/16

Come experience the magic of Lake Eden for a joyful weekend of music, dancing, arts, creativity, spoken word, camping, outdoor adventures, wellness and PLAY, for families, friends, or simply you.

Featuring: The Suffers, Of Montreal, Tyler Ramsey, Cactus, Electolust, Secret Agent 23 Skiddoo, Songs for the Road Band and more!

This special gathering honors 45 years of festival traditions at one of WNC’s most treasured places. Reconnect and celebrate the music, creativity, and community that have made Lake Eden feel like home for generations.

The weekend also marks the debut of the printed 1st edition Book Live Life Like a Festival,  honoring the people, traditions, and spirit that have brought us together over the years. Intentionally limited in size, the Lake Eden Reunion creates space and to reconnect with old friends, be fully present, and dream together. Special partners include The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Beloved Asheville.

Come home. Come play. Come dream the next chapter with us.

Lake Eden Retreat
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets
Lake Eden Retreat
377 Lake Eden Rd
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
reunion@lakeedenretreat.com
www.lakeedenreunion.com