Labor Day Big Band Bash - 9/07
Labor Day Big Band Bash - 9/07
Labor day at Highland Brewing has become an annual event for the Asheville Jazz Orchestra! This 18 piece band ranges in styles from classic 1950's to modern contemporary jazz. Improvisation from Asheville's top horn players and the luscious vocals of Wendy Jones! Outside in the Meadow if weather permits or inside in the event center if raining.
Highland Brewing Company
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Jazz Orchestra
8282796487
fsouthecorvo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Asheville Jazz Orchestra
fsouthecorvo@gmail.com
Highland Brewing Company
12 Old Charlotte HwyAsheville, 28803
(828) 299-3370
cnorred@highlandbrewing.com