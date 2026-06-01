Kingfisher Folk Fest - 8/01
Kingfisher Folk Fest - 8/01
Canongate Catholic High School presenting the 2026 Kingfisher Folk Fest Saturday, August 1 at The Oaks at Daniel Ridge in Candler, NC, featuring performances by the Hillbilly Thomists, Colin Cutler and the Hot Pepper Jam, Hightop Mountain Harmony, and more. Tickets available at kingfisherfest.rsvpify.com.
The Oaks at Daniel Ridge
25-75
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Canongate Catholic High School
8287128924
office@canongatecatholic.org
Artist Group Info
The Hillbilly Thomists
padgettpaul@gmail.com
The Oaks at Daniel Ridge
818 Monte Vista RoadCandler, North Carolina 28715
8287128924
office@canongatecatholic.org