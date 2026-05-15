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Kids Dance Party at Rutherford County Library

Kids Dance Party at Rutherford County Library

Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at County Library on Friday, June 26th at 2:00pm! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.

No registration is required!

Rutherford County Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.
Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov