Kids Dance Party at Rutherford County Library
Kids Dance Party at Rutherford County Library
Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at County Library on Friday, June 26th at 2:00pm! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.
No registration is required!
Rutherford County Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov