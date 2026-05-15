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Kids Dance Party at Mountains Branch Library

Kids Dance Party at Mountains Branch Library

Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 23rd at 2:00pm! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.

No registration is required.

Mountains Branch Library
02:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov
library@rutherfordcountync.gov