Kids Dance Party at Mountains Branch Library
Kids Dance Party at Mountains Branch Library
Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 23rd at 2:00pm! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.
No registration is required.
Mountains Branch Library
02:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial HighwayLake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov