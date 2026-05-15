Kids Dance Party at Haynes Branch Library
Kids Dance Party at Haynes Branch Library
Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at Haynes Branch on Friday, June 26th at 10:30am! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.
No registration is required.
Haynes Branch Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Haynes Branch Library
2669 Hwy 221-AMooresboro, North Carolina 28114
828-288-4039