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Kids Dance Party at Haynes Branch Library

Kids Dance Party at Haynes Branch Library

Kids are invited to join us for a Dino-tastic dancing time with DJ Michael Sprouse at Haynes Branch on Friday, June 26th at 10:30am! Come show off your best dinosaur dance moves and learn a few more as we move and celebrate dinosaurs this summer.

No registration is required.

Haynes Branch Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Haynes Branch Library
2669 Hwy 221-A
Mooresboro, North Carolina 28114
828-288-4039