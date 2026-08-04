Keller Williams at Coach Music Factory - 10/24
Keller Williams at Coach Music Factory - 10/24
Musical mad scientist Keller Williams is a festival staple, best known for his whimsical lyrics, guitar prowess, and creating looping samples on the fly during live shows with nothing pre-recorded. The result often leans toward a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica.
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
$33.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Coach Music Factory at The Peace Center
310 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org