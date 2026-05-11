Keller and The Keels with Special Guest, Tanasi - 8/29
Keller and The Keels with Special Guest, Tanasi - 8/29
Musical Mad Scientist Keller Williams brings his Appalachian Psychedelic Bluegrass project, Keller & the Keels, takes the stage with special guest Tanasi on August 29.
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
45
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
French Broad River Brewery
828-277-0222
Artist Group Info
Keller Williams
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
101 Fairview Rd DAsheville, North Carolina 28803
828-277-0222