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Keller and The Keels with Special Guest, Tanasi - 8/29

Keller and The Keels with Special Guest, Tanasi - 8/29

Musical Mad Scientist Keller Williams brings his Appalachian Psychedelic Bluegrass project, Keller & the Keels, takes the stage with special guest Tanasi on August 29.

French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
45
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

French Broad River Brewery
828-277-0222
https://www.frenchbroadbrewery.com

Artist Group Info

Keller Williams
https://kellerwilliams.net/
French Broad River Brewery Outdoor Stage
101 Fairview Rd D
Asheville, North Carolina 28803
828-277-0222
https://www.frenchbroadbrewery.com/