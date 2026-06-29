Jupiter Coyote - 8/29
Jupiter Coyote - 8/29
In the course of their 33 year history, Jupiter Coyote has played over five thousand shows, traveled everywhere and done just about everything a touring band can do. The innovative group has independently sold close to a million CDs, tens of thousands of downloads, and who knows how many bootlegs they cut loose to fans for free. JC is brand name, and a pioneering cornerstone in the jam band scene. They have been called the new twist in southern rock and they deliver it with a relaxed, worldly view. Their sound has been labeled “Mountain Rock” — a mixture of Southern Appalachian boogie, bluegrass-infused, funk-rock.
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Jupiter Coyote
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com