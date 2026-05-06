Juniper Bends Summer Reading: A Midsummer Night's Feast - 6/12
Juniper Bends Summer Reading: A Midsummer Night's Feast - 6/12
Long-running reading series, Juniper Bends, presents an evening of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and music featuring local and visiting artists at Story Parlor on Friday June 12th. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. The theme of the evening is A Midsummer Night’s Feast.
Our readers are Susanne Paola Antonetta's, Lexi Kessens, Soham Patel, and Zackary Vernon, with musician/songwriter Lillie Syracuse. Books will be available for purchase, and the authors will sign them.
Story Parlor
227 Haywood Rd,
Asheville, NC
Story Parlor
$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Juniper Bends Reading series
8283984538
juniperbendsavl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
lockie Hunter
lockie@lockiehunter.com
Story Parlor
227 Haywood RdAsheville, North Carolina 28806
4156068096
hello@lonesomestationmusic.com