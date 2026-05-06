Juniper Bends Summer Reading: A Midsummer Night's Feast - 6/12

Long-running reading series, Juniper Bends, presents an evening of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and music featuring local and visiting artists at Story Parlor on Friday June 12th. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. The theme of the evening is A Midsummer Night’s Feast.

Our readers are Susanne Paola Antonetta's, Lexi Kessens, Soham Patel, and Zackary Vernon, with musician/songwriter Lillie Syracuse. Books will be available for purchase, and the authors will sign them.

Story Parlor

227 Haywood Rd,

Asheville, NC