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Jump Jam - 10/10

Jump Jam - 10/10

Join PAL for Jump Jam - an afternoon of bikes, big tricks, kids races, food, and fun at the Subaru of Spartanburg Bike Park!

The park opens at 1:00 PM for practice and free riding, followed by the Wade’s Restaurant Short-Track Races for riders ages 2–12. Every finisher takes home a medal! 🏅

At 3:45 PM, the action moves to the jump lines for Jump Jam, where riders from across the southeast will throw down for Best Whip, Best Trick, and Best Style - and a shot at cash prizes and bragging rights!

🏁 $5 Short-Track Race registration | Ages 2–12
🚲 $15 Jump Jam Contest registration | Ages 12+
🎉 FREE admission for spectators!

DON’T RIDE? NO PROBLEM! Come cheer on the riders, grab something to eat from our food trucks, hang out in the free Kids Zone, and help choose the winner of Best Style with our crowd vote!

Online registration is open now! Follow the link for full race details, schedules, and registration.

Subaru of Spartanburg Bike Park
free spectator admission, $5 kids ride registration, $15 Jump Jam contest entry fee
01:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Play. Advocate. Live Well. (PAL)
8648092333
cbrown@palspartanburg.org
https://www.palspartanburg.org/
Subaru of Spartanburg Bike Park
964 S Pine St
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina 29302
https://www.palspartanburg.org/bikepark