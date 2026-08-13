Josiah and the Bonnevilles - 10/14

STANDING ROOM ONLY

JOSIAH AND THE BONNEVILLES

Josiah and the Bonnevilles is led by East Tennessee native Josiah Leming. A singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, he began self producing his own music in 2016. He has varied between having a band and playing solo. He has become known for raw emotion and a profound connection to his audience, which for his solo years took on the name of “The Bonnevilles”. 2024 saw Josiah and the Bonnevilles reaching new heights, completing a headlining tour of thirty-three sold-out dates followed by a slew of international stops that proved his global following. After taking 2025 away from the public eye to work on new music, 2026 brought the 4th JATB album “As Is’ and the accompaniment of a stellar cast of musicians both in studio and and stage.

Leming comes by his empathy for working people honestly. He’s one of nine siblings, born and raised in Morristown, Tennessee, right in the heart of Appalachia. His father was a factory worker. He taught himself piano when he was eight and was writing songs by thirteen. As a child he was intently aware of his community and intensely proud of his people, something he thinks about even more in trying times. “Being a regular person, working, trying your best. I think that’s something to be proud of.