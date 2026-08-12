Joshua Ray Walker w/ Cecilia Castleman - 10/16

STANDING ROOM ONLY

JOSHUA RAY WALKER

Joshua Ray Walker is a Dallas-born Country/Americana songwriter known for vivid, character-driven storytelling and a rich tenor that blends classic Texas tradition with a modern emotional edge. Since his 2019 debut, he has built a catalog defined by sharp writing, dark humor, and deep empathy for complicated people, earning national television appearances, multiple Grand Ole Opry performances, and more than 2,000 shows across the U.S. and Europe.

His sixth studio album, Ain’t Dead Yet, marks his most personal chapter to date. Recorded before, during, and after cancer treatment, (including sessions the day before lung surgery that could have permanently altered his voice), the record wrestles with mortality, gratitude, memory, and transformation. Sonically rooted in pedal steel, fiddle, and Walker’s signature guitar picking, it captures an artist confronting uncertainty with defiance , clarity, and hard-won joy.

Across every release, from early character portraits to ambitious concept records, Walker’s through-line remains the same: songs that tell the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. On Ain’t Dead Yet, he expands that hallmark into his most personal chapter yet, documenting a profound period of change and a hard-won second chance.