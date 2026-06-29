JGBCB - Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band

Since 2012, JGBCB has filled a hole in the Grateful Dead scene by offering up spirited covers of classic songs pulled exclusively from the repertoire of the Jerry Garcia Band (JGB), Garcia's long-running side-project. JGBCB has played shows from Key West to Colorado, exciting audiences with performances of beloved Garcia tunes not found within the traditional Grateful Dead catalog.

It is with a deep love of Jerry Garcia's music and the music that he loved that the members of JGBCB approach this project. The band came together for a single show which led to a weekly residency in Athens, GA. The positive responses they received ultimately led JGBCB to tour around the country, giving fans all over a taste of the catalog of the Jerry Garcia Band. Count on hearing different material from night to night, consisting of JGB staples and deep cuts, and energetic improvisational jams!

The Jerry Garcia Band was as much a songwriting outlet for Garcia as it was a chance for him to cover the music he loved. Over the course of it's existence JGB paid tribute to artists such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, J.J. Cale, and Ray Charles, as well as a number of Motown legends. The list goes on and on, recalling the names of rock, soul, and folk royalty.