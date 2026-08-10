Jewelers Social - 9/02 5-8pm

September Theme: Stone & Tool Swap

Have gemstones, tools, findings, books, or supplies collecting dust? Bring a few items you no longer use and trade them for something new to inspire your next project. You never know what treasure you'll discover!

No pressure to swap—you're welcome to come just to socialize.

Optional: Bring a small snack or dish to share as we enjoy a relaxed evening together. Come and go as you please.

Whether you're new to jewelry making or have decades of experience, we hope you'll join us for this fun, casual night of connection and community.

Free to attend • All jewelers welcome

Tagged Asheville event, jeweler