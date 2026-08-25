Jesse Roper - 11/12

STANDING ROOM ONLY

JESSE ROPER

Jesse Roper is a modern-day troubadour; a Canadian artist defined by his authenticity and adventurous spirit; guitar in hand and a grin on his face.

Jesse, along with long-time bandmates the Pretty Good Band, has spent much of the last few years travelling the highways, byways and backroads of North America, bringing his own brand of modern, indie-infused Americana blues to fervent audiences across the continent. Known for his powerhouse live performances, Jesse is truly electrifying on stage – his soulful vocals expanding across silky guitars and hard-hitting grooves. You’d never guess that this soldier of the six string – all mischief, mayhem and virtuoso guitar playing – experienced crippling stage-fright long into his 20s. Today, the stage is his home and he’s inviting you in, cold one in hand, for one helluva good time.

Of course, he’s more than a magnetising stage presence and great hair – Jesse has the goods to back this up. A master at connecting his personal experiences to his songwriting, he crafts wildly entertaining narratives of the challenges and eccentricities of life, pulling inspiration from all that surrounds him. His musings on love (both won and lost), the call of the road and the promise of what’s round the corner draw similarities to JJ Cale, Leon Bridges, and Alabama Shakes. His innate musical talent and flexibility of style have seen him play with soul icon Booker T. Jones, rock veteran Colin James, blues belter Beth Hart, and Canadian legend Burton Cummings. Across streaming platforms, he’s racked up over 500,000 monthly listeners and millions of streams.

While based in Victoria BC, Jesse is back on the road with the Pretty Good Band throughout 2026. All seasoned musicians themselves, the band is Matt Reid (bass), Chris Van Sickle (keys), East Coast Pete (guitar) and Brent Norman (drums). “Each one of these guys on their own is funnier and smarter than I am, but somehow I’m the band leader,” Jesse laughs. “I’m a lucky lead guy to have these cats in my band. They’re Pretty Good.”