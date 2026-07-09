Jerry’s Dead: Acoustic Set/Electric Set

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JERRY’S DEAD

Jerry’s Dead pays tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia. Not exactly a Grateful Dead cover band, this quartet from Asheville, North Carolina, shines a spotlight specifically on songs lead by Jerry Garcia, who fronted the Grateful Dead in an alternating fashion with his bandmates. The “long strange list” of Garcia compositions and his own wide range of cover songs comes to life with Jerry’s Dead’s exciting interpretations from this iconic catalog. Further extending their tribute, Jerry’s Dead includes songs lead by Garcia in his many side projects throughout his accomplished career, including the Jerry Garcia Band and his work with mandolinist David Grisman. To date Jerry’s Dead has performed well over 150 different Garcia pieces, reinterpreting each in unique fashion to the delight of their growing fan base.

Jerry’s Dead features Tim Marsh on guitar and lead vocals and includes Dan Pederson on bass and vocals, Gus Vigo on keys and vocals, and Lee Kram on drums and vocals. Since their debut on June 21, 2021, at The Straightaway Cafe, Jerry’s Dead has brought Garcia’s music to many of Western Carolina’s well known breweries and music venues, including Highland Brewing Company, The Grey Eagle, Pisgah Brewing Company, The Asheville Music Hall, and The French Broad River Brewing Company, which hosts Jerry’s Dead every Thursday evening for two sets of free music. This weekly residency has become a real draw for the band, creating a space for vendors, dancers, and music lovers to commune regularly.

On occasion, Jerry’s Dead has hosted some very special guests, including Rob Barraco of The Dead, Dark Star Orchestra, Phil Lesh Quintet and Zen Tricksters; Lisa Mackey, also of D.S.O.; Julian Pinelli, who played fiddle with Peter Rowan, a bluegrass bandmate of Garcia in Old and in the Way; and Joe Marcinek of the Joe Marcinek Band and Dead Funk Summit, featuring George Porter Jr. of The Meters and Melvin Seals of the Jerry Garcia Band. After opening for Joe’ Marcinek’s Dead Funk Summit featuring Melvin Seals, it was Tim’s great honor to sit in with Melvin Seals, Joe Marcinek, and Tony Hall of Dumpstaphunk that night.