Jeremy's Ten - A Pearl Jam Tribute
Jeremy's Ten - A Pearl Jam Tribute
The nation's most authentic tribute to one of the 90's most prolific and influential bands, Pearl Jam! Jeremy's Ten accurately recreates the performances of the hits and bootlegs that fans have grown to love over Pearl Jam's Hall of Fame career. This tribute band delivers an unforgettable and unmatched Pearl Jam experience.
Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Jeremy's Ten
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com