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Jeremy's Ten - A Pearl Jam Tribute

Jeremy's Ten - A Pearl Jam Tribute

The nation's most authentic tribute to one of the 90's most prolific and influential bands, Pearl Jam! Jeremy's Ten accurately recreates the performances of the hits and bootlegs that fans have grown to love over Pearl Jam's Hall of Fame career. This tribute band delivers an unforgettable and unmatched Pearl Jam experience.

Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Jeremy's Ten
jeremys-ten.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com