Jenna Davis w/ Ava Liv Mabry

Introducing Jenna Davis, the captivating rising star who is set to take the country music scene by storm. Her debut album, Where Did That Girl Go?, released last year, showcases her undeniable vocals paired with relatable storytelling. The project followed the impressive releases of her SIKE EP and her debut single "DiCaprio"(co-written by Walker Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini and Ross Copperman), which has garnered 26.5 million streams across platforms. Her prior releases have charted impressively on both Spotify and Apple Music, with streams reaching well into the millions, highlighting her rapidly growing fan base and the far-reaching appeal of her music. Now, her latest singles “Hey Girly” and “Entertainment Tonight”, which consistently garners over 2.8 million views per week on TikTok alone and has achieved over 1 million music video views in less than a month, mark the start of her next chapter.

Fresh off the stage from her first-ever run of live shows, Jenna sold out all three debut performances, marking an electrifying introduction to her life on the road. She also hit the road earlier this year as direct support for Brett Young, Maddox Batson & Eli Young Band. Building on that momentum, she’s gearing up for her first full length headlining tour this fall. With her growing fanbase and undeniable stage presence, Davis is quickly proving that her storytelling shines just as brightly live as it does on record.