Jeff Coffin, Jordan Perlson, Viktor Krauss with Bob Lanzetti - 10/13

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JEFF COFFIN, JORDAN PERLSON, VIKTOR KRAUSS with special guest BOB LANZETTI

The CPK Trio is an exciting collaboration between saxophonist Jeff Coffin, drummer Jordan Perlson, and bassist Viktor Krauss. Each musician is a virtuoso in his own right, and together they create a sound that is both sophisticated and groundbreaking. Jeff Coffin, a Grammy Award-winning saxophonist known for his work with Dave Matthews Band and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, brings his dynamic and expressive playing to the group. Jordan Perlson, a versatile drummer known for his work with Becca Stevens and Adrien Belew has a rich background in jazz, rock, and electronic music, and adds intricate, textured rhythms. Viktor Krauss, an accomplished bassist and composer, is revered for his work with artists like Bill Frisell, Robert Plant/Alison Krauss, Lyle Lovett and James Taylor. With deep roots in jazz, Americana, and experimental music, he provides the harmonic foundation and melodic depth for this powerhouse group. The CPK Trio’s music is a true fusion of styles, characterized by improvisation, complex arrangements, soulful compositions, and a fearless approach to exploring new sonic landscapes. The trio is joined on this tour by very special guest Bob Lanzetti, renowned guitarist and member of the Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy.

JEFF COFFIN is a saxophonist and composer who has earned international acclaim for his work with Dave Matthews Band and Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, as well as his 23+ solo projects. Coffin’s approach to the saxophone is marked by a fearless sense of exploration, fusing elements of jazz, funk, world music, and rock into a style that is uniquely his own.

Drummer JORDAN PERLSON is one of the most dynamic and catalytic musicians you will hear. Transplanted from NYC to Nashville, Tennessee in 2016, Jordan remains an integral part of a wide international music scene.

VIKTOR KRAUSS is a bassist whose contributions to music are as varied as they are profound. With a background that includes collaborations with Lyle Lovett, Bill Frisell, Robert Plant/Alison Krauss, James Taylor, and Shawn Colvin, Krauss has established himself as a musician capable of moving seamlessly between genres. His bass playing, characterized by a deep, melodic sensibility, has been a key element in the success of countless recordings and live performances. As a solo artist, Krauss has explored the intersections of jazz, Americana, and cinematic music, crafting works that are both innovative and deeply emotional. His versatility and creativity have made him a sought-after collaborator in the music world.

Special guest BOB LANZETTI is a Brooklyn, NY based professional guitarist, composer, producer, and educator. He has performed and recorded with many artists throughout the NYC area as well as played in over 40 countries with the multi-Grammy® Award-Winning jazz/funk collective, Snarky Puppy. As a member of Snarky Puppy, Bob has had the opportunity to contribute as a writer, arranger, and guitarist, playing on every recorded release and performing all over the world. The Pups have earned five GRAMMY Awards to date.