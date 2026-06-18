Jazz Showcase
Jazz Showcase
The Jazz Showcase is curated by esteemed pianist, scholar, and UNC Asheville music professor Dr. Bill Bares; this showcase series is dedicated to bringing the region’s finest jazz musicians and most compelling sounds to our stage in a true listening room experience.
White Horse Black Mountain
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 16, 2026.
Artist Group Info
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org