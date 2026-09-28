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Jazz for Home - 11/07

Jazz for Home - 11/07

Join the Community Housing Coalition of Madison County at Mars Landing Arts Center for an unforgettable evening of jazz and community that benefits its home repair programs. November 7, 2026, 7:00. Help keep our residents in safe, healthy homes! Tickets https://marslandinggalleries.com/performances

Mars Landing Galleries
50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Housing Coalition Of Madison County
Mars Landing Galleries
37 Library St
Mars Hill, North Carolina 28754
828-747-7267
contact@marslandinggalleries.com
https://marslandinggalleries.com/