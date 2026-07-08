Jason Curtis and The Blacksheep - 8/26

SEATED SHOW

JASON CURTIS AND THE BLACKSHEEP

Jason Curtis and the Black Sheep are a rising pure-country and roots-rock band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Led by Louisiana native Jason Curtis, the band is celebrated for their authentic, classic sound, poignant songwriting, and high-energy honky-tonk.

Originally from the Deep South and raised as a “preacher’s son,” Jason Curtis draws deep inspiration from his country, blues, and gospel roots. The band’s classic honky-tonk vibe—ranging from laid-back country shuffles to rocking, danceable numbers—is brought to life by an all-star lineup of musicians:

Jason Curtis: Lead vocals and guitar

Zach Smith: Bass (formerly of Town Mountain)

Claude Coleman Jr.: Drums (formerly of Ween)

Matt Daniels: Lead guitar and producer

Silas Hamilton: Pedal Steel (formerly of Town Mountain)

The band’s highly anticipated album, Preacher’s Son, debuted recently, spawning a rabid fanbase dubbed the “Black Sheep Nation”. They are a frequent fixture in the Asheville music scene, regularly playing local venues like Highland Brewing Co., Jack of the Wood Pub, and Eda’s Hide-a-Way in Weaverville, 185 King Street…

For a quick taste of the energetic, classic country sound that has been buzzing around the Asheville music scene: