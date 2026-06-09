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Jacob Donham and Allie Fox at Arbor Evenings - 7/08

Jacob Donham and Allie Fox at Arbor Evenings - 7/08

Fantastical Folk/Soul.

Sip and stroll through the Arboretum’s gardens in the glow of the golden hour all while listening to live music from a variety of local and regional artists! Arbor Evenings runs Wednesdays and Thursdays through September 17, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy onsite refreshments on the lawn.

Arbor Evenings is included with the Arboretum's regular parking fee of $25 per vehicle. Members get in free.

The North Carolina Arboretum
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The North Carolina Arboretum
828-665-2492 x310
scarter@ncarboretum.org
https://www.ncarboretum.org/arborevenings/

Artist Group Info

bmpostelle@ncarboretum.org
The North Carolina Arboretum
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
828-665-2492 x310
scarter@ncarboretum.org
https://www.ncarboretum.org/arborevenings/