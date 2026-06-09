Jackson Grimm at Arbor Evenings - 7/01

Acoustic indie bluegrass and folk, and singing with some pop influences.

Sip and stroll through the Arboretum’s gardens in the glow of the golden hour all while listening to live music from a variety of local and regional artists! Arbor Evenings runs Wednesdays and Thursdays through September 17, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy onsite refreshments on the lawn.

Arbor Evenings is included with the Arboretum's regular parking fee of $25 per vehicle. Members get in free.