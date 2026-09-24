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Introduction to Oil Painting

Introduction to Oil Painting

Back by popular demand! This is another hands-on session designed to
introduce you to the fundamentals of oil painting or to push your techniques to
the next level. Participants learn essential skills like color mixing, brushwork, &
surface preparation while working on a guided project. If you took Peggy’s first
class, this will be a great opportunity for you to continue in your oil painting
journey.
Material Orientation: All supplies will be provided. Instructor will explain how
to select and handle paints, canvases, brushes, and odorless solvents. Step by
step guidance: rather than starting from scratch, you’ll work through a
structured, easy to follow exercise such as a simple still life or landscape guided
by the instructor. Example images of what you will paint are included in the
posting.

Red House Art Gallery & Studios
$70
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pegg King
904 315-5833
peggydmk@gmail.com
https://www.peggykingart.com/

Artist Group Info

Peggy King
peggydmk@gmail.com
https://www.peggykingart.com/
Red House Art Gallery & Studios
101 Cherry Street
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-669-0351
info@redhousegallery.org
https://redhousegallery.org/workshops