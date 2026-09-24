Introduction to Oil Painting
Introduction to Oil Painting
Back by popular demand! This is another hands-on session designed to
introduce you to the fundamentals of oil painting or to push your techniques to
the next level. Participants learn essential skills like color mixing, brushwork, &
surface preparation while working on a guided project. If you took Peggy’s first
class, this will be a great opportunity for you to continue in your oil painting
journey.
Material Orientation: All supplies will be provided. Instructor will explain how
to select and handle paints, canvases, brushes, and odorless solvents. Step by
step guidance: rather than starting from scratch, you’ll work through a
structured, easy to follow exercise such as a simple still life or landscape guided
by the instructor. Example images of what you will paint are included in the
posting.