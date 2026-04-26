Indie band Frail Talk @ Static Age Records - May 19 with Sophia Corinne + Lyle de Vitry
Indie band Frail Talk @ Static Age Records - May 19 with Sophia Corinne + Lyle de Vitry
Squiggly indie band, Frail Talk play @ Static Records on May 19 with Sophia Corinne + Lyle de Vitry
Formed in the foothills of Northern Colorado in early 2020, Al Woodchek and Cor Wright of Frail Talk are creating a blooming universe of squiggly indie music for squiggly people. Like the kind surprise of a backyard garden, their songs spring up from the dirt with folk roots, soft pop colors, and burgeoning lyricism ready to welcome every listener with daydream-love.
Static Age Records
12
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Frail Talk
woodra@fiveheadentertainment.com
Static Age Records
110 N Lexington AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801