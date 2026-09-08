© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble submitting an event to our calendar? Click here.

Incredible Towns of WNC Meet up

Incredible Towns of WNC Meet up

If networking events sometimes feel a little too formal or forced, this one is different. The IBN Evening Social WNC is all about real conversations in a relaxed, after-hours setting. No pressure, no pitches you have to memorize—just a chance to meet other local professionals, share what you do, and build genuine connections. It’s free to attend, open to everyone, and meets Monday, June 8 at 12 Bones Brewing. You can grab a drink, order some food if you want, and just ease into conversations that actually lead somewhere. Whether you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or just looking to expand your network, this is an easy way to plug into the local community. Bring some business cards, bring a friend, and come see what happens when networking feels natural. IBN is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing WNC, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Get Lifted Auto Sales and Repair, Best Buy Metals, Lavender Root Legal, Tabatha Hamlin State Farm Insurance, and Cat Nanny-WNC.

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
2350 Hendersonville Road
Arden, North Carolina 28704
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/