Incredible Towns of WNC Meet up

If networking events sometimes feel a little too formal or forced, this one is different. The IBN Evening Social WNC is all about real conversations in a relaxed, after-hours setting. No pressure, no pitches you have to memorize—just a chance to meet other local professionals, share what you do, and build genuine connections. It’s free to attend, open to everyone, and meets Monday, June 8 at 12 Bones Brewing. You can grab a drink, order some food if you want, and just ease into conversations that actually lead somewhere. Whether you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or just looking to expand your network, this is an easy way to plug into the local community. Bring some business cards, bring a friend, and come see what happens when networking feels natural. IBN is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing WNC, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Get Lifted Auto Sales and Repair, Best Buy Metals, Lavender Root Legal, Tabatha Hamlin State Farm Insurance, and Cat Nanny-WNC.