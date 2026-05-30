Idle County - Album Release - with Colin Miller and i26connector

APLR Presents: Idle County - Album Release

with Special Guests Colin Miller & i26connector

Saturday, July 11th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

Idle County - Western North Carolina Farm Rock

Colin Miller

Colin Miller is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Asheville, North Carolina. His latest record, Losin’ (Mtn Laurel Recording Co.), carries the imprint of his longtime neighbor and landlord, Gary King, whose friendship shaped Miller’s days and whose voice, humor, and memory now run through the songs he writes and the stories he tells. Miller’s music is rooted in place and shaped by devotion. He traces and responds to the echoes that call out to him until they reveal what matters. In his hands, grief and gratitude often blur, a feeling nurtured through collaborations with artists from near and far, and folded back into the music community he calls home.

I26 Connector - Emo Southern Rock from Asheville, NC