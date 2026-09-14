I See Hawks in L. A. - 10/04
I See Hawks in L. A. - 10/04
Live in concert - I See Hawks In L.A. performing in the Event Space at VisArt Video on Sunday, October 4th at 4pm. VisArt Video is located at 3104 Eastway Drive in Charlotte.
Tickets are $25 and are available at the link below - Copy and paste the below into your browser:
https://visartvideo.org/events/hugh-and-kris-present-i-see-hawks-in-la-live-show/
VisArt Video
$25
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
VisArt Video
704-343-3031
Artist Group Info
I See Hawks In L. A.
VisArt Video
3104 Eastway DriveCharlotte, North Carolina 28205
704-343-3031