I See Hawks in L. A. - 10/04

Live in concert - I See Hawks In L.A. performing in the Event Space at VisArt Video on Sunday, October 4th at 4pm. VisArt Video is located at 3104 Eastway Drive in Charlotte.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the link below - Copy and paste the below into your browser:

https://visartvideo.org/events/hugh-and-kris-present-i-see-hawks-in-la-live-show/

