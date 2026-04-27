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Hudson Freeman + lots of hands - 6/10

Hudson Freeman + lots of hands - 6/10

lots of hands
into a pretty room — lots of hands’ debut on Fire Talk Records — exists in the tear-stained early mornings of adolescence, just as the sun makes its first appearance over the horizon and thoughts of the night before begin to subside. A collage of reworked demos, freewheeling session standouts, and swatches of instrumental electronics, into a pretty room offers a touching rumination of grief and loss, growing up and letting go.

Billy Woodhouse and Elliot Dryden, the core duo behind lots of hands, first connected in a Newcastle school music program at age 16. Following years of cultivating a dedicated fanbase across 3 self-released records, into a pretty room marks the duo’s first truly collaborative effort, with Dryden often trekking the vast northern English countryside to write and record in Woodhouse’s bedroom studio. Between pints of beer and rounds of Fortnite, the two slowly chipped away at into a pretty room.

TORRI WEIDINGER

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$26.32
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/

Artist Group Info

info@thegreyeagle.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801