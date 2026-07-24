STANDING ROOM ONLY

HORSE FEATHERS

In 2026, Horse Feathers’ debut album, Words Are Dead, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Kill Rock Stars is set to release a deluxe reissue that will be completely remastered and pressed on an exclusive vinyl color. It will include a replica of their original six-song demo CD in the package, along with a deluxe foil-stamped LP jacket.

To support the release, Horse Feathers’ current ensemble of Justin Ringle (guitar, vocals, banjo), Nathan Crockett (violin, saw), Halli Anderson of River Whyless (violin, vocals), Kati Claborn of Blind Pilot (banjo, vocals, clarinet), and Luke Ydstie also of Blind Pilot (bass, cello, vocals) faithfully recreate the mood of the original release with taut dynamics and sensitive arrangements.

In the years following Words Are Dead, Horse Feathers quietly built a body of work defi ned by patience and evolution rather than reinvention. Records like House With No Home, Thistled Spring, and Cynic’s New Year expanded their sonic palette without abandoning the restraint that fi rst set them apart. By the time of Appreciation, the band had begun to open its sound outward, introducing richer arrangements and a subtle warmth that suggested growth without rupture. Through it all, Ringle remained a steady center, writing songs that favored emotional precision over spectacle.

The reissue of Words Are Dead does not attempt to rewrite that history. Instead, it brings the origin point back into focus, offering a rare chance to hear where it all began while recognizing how far the project has traveled since.

Revisiting the album now, with two decades of distance, reveals not just a beginning but a foundation. The same careful interplay, the same attention to space and tone, still anchors the band’s work today. In that sense, the reissue feels less like a retrospective and more like a continuation. A reminder that some records do not age so much as they wait for the right moment to be heard again.