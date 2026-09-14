Honky Tonk Thursday Featuring Pat Sheridan and the Cherry Pickers with Special Guest Ashley Heath - 10/08

Every second Thursday means Honky Tonk Night at your favorite backyard music venue. Join us for line dancing lessons at 6:00 and music at 7:00.

About the band:

Whether you sit back to reminisce or take to the dance floor, audiences of all ages are guaranteed to be entertained by Pat Sheridan and The Cherry Pickers. Led by the prolific performing and recording artist Pat Sheridan, The Cherry Pickers liven up any room with fresh takes on classic honky-tonk tunes like those from Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, and Merle Haggard.

The Cherry Pickers was started in the hills of Western North Carolina by Pat Sheridan and his longtime musical partner, Michael Dunham, a talented multi-instrumentalist and Country crooner. Pat and Michael also perform regularly as a duo and have started a successful bluegrass wedding and event band, Uptown Appalachia.

If you miss a musical era of days gone by, look no further than a live show with Pat Sheridan and The Cherry Pickers. Just don’t forget your boots!