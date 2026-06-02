Homegrown Dreams: Beginning Steps Toward Land-based Living

Are you dreaming of living more closely with the land, planning a homestead, or beginning a land-based business? This live online course focuses on how to forge the essential connection between sustainable land stewardship and a values-driven livelihood built on that land. We help you create a plan that aligns your goals with the land's resources and develop concrete next steps toward making that plan a reality. We will delve into:

- Options for land ownership and alternative forms of land access

- Land assessment and beginning planning using a holistic approach–what to look for and how to plan from the resources you actually have

- Prioritizing your needs and goals, so you don’t burn out and have joy in your life every day

- Creating a step-by-step, focused plan for growth and progress

- Lessons from others who have started successful farms or homesteads

Whether your interest is in full-time or part-time, individual or group, rural or urban homesteading, this is for you!